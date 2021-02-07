Nation praying for U'khand, the state can beat any disaster, says PM Modi

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured the nation that relief work is in full progress following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and every attempt is being made to help the affected people.



The Prime Minister asserted that the people of Uttrakhand can beat any disaster, adding that the nation is praying for the state.

"Due to an avalanche, the river levels have increased and we are gradually getting all updates from Uttarakhand. I am constantly in touch with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister. Relief work is in full progress and every attempt is being made to help the affected people," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public meeting in the Haldia area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.

"Uttarakhand is facing a disaster. I am in touch with State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Home Minister and the National Disaster Response Force. It is hard to find a family in Uttrakhand whose member has not joined the army. The spirit of the people there can beat any disaster. I am praying for the people there, Bengal is praying, the nation is praying," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that he is monitoring the flood situation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday.

It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river, SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP said.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI that more than 100 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district.

"The teams of ITBP, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already reached the spot. A red alert has been issued in the area," he added. (ANI)