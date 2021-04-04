Nation will never forget their valour: Amit Shah condoles death of jawans in Bijapur Naxal encounter

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed deep grief over the killing of five jawans in the encounter between the security forces and Naxalites near Tarrem in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.





Extending condolences to the kin of the jawans, he said that nation will never forget their valour.

"I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace and progress. May injured recover soon," Shah tweeted.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of security personnel and ordered better treatment facilities for the soldiers injured in the encounter.

Five security personnel were killed and around 30 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Around 15 security personnel are still missing following the encounter with Naxals, the police added. (ANI)

