National Bravery Award winner dies in road mishap, Odisha CM expresses 'deep shock'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed his deep shock over the demise of National Bravery Award winner Situ Mallick and his cousin Bapu Mallick in a tragic road accident in Kendrapara district.

Patnaik has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of bereaved family, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.



"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock over the death of National Bravery Award winner Situ Mallick & his cousin Bapu Mallick in a tragic road accident in Kendrapara. CM conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families & announced ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to the next of kin," the CMO tweeted.

Situ (16) had received the prestigious Indian Council for Child Welfare's (ICCW) National Bravery Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day in New Delhi for saving the life of his uncle from the jaws of a crocodile in February 2018.

On their way to their Kandira village, Situ and his cousin were crushed to death when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a speeding truck. (ANI)

