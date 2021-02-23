National Company Law Tribunal benches to start regular physical hearing from March 1

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches will start regular physical hearing effective from March 1.

However, counsel or representative of any party, who expresses difficulty in physical hearing, can be permitted to attend hearing through video conferencing, a notification read.



"All NCLT Benches shall start regular Physical hearing with effect from March 1. In case any

counsel or representative of party expresses difficulty in physical hearing, he or she may be permitted for virtual hearing," the notification said.

It also clarified that some benches will keep on attending the matters through video conference and the benches shall sit as per Rule 9 of NCLT Rules, 2016, within sitting hours of the Tribunal.

"This shall come into force with effect from March 1, 2021 till further order. All the Members shall attend the bench physically except the members whose benches shall attend through video conference. The constitution of bench is as per section 419 (3) of the companies Act,2013. This issues with the approval of Acting President, NCLT," read the notification.

Earlier in October 2020, the NCLT had started hearing urgent matters through video conferencing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In view of the seriousness of pandemic novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the urgent matters at NCLT Benches shall be heard through video conference with effect from April 21, 2020 till the lockdown ends," the notice had said. (ANI)

