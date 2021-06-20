National Conference to announce its decision on attending PM's all-party meeting tomorrow: NC leader

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah will discuss with his senior colleagues and a decision to attend an all-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir's leaders in New Delhi next week will be declared by Monday, said Nasir Aslam Wani, a leader of the NC on Sunday.



He told reporters, "NC president Farooq Abdullah will discuss this with his senior colleagues. I think discussions will be complete by tomorrow. I think we will be able to tell you more by tomorrow afternoon."

As per officials, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had telephonically invited leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the meeting to be held at Prime Minister's residence on Thursday.

They said telephone calls were made to top leaders of various parties including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti informed that she had received a call about the all-party meeting, but a formal invitation has not been received yet.

Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top security officials had met in the national capital on Friday to discuss various issues related to the union territory with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials. (ANI)

