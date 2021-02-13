National Conference to challenge election of Budgam DDC chairperson in court

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Accusing the administration of "murdering democracy" in the Union territory, the National Conference on Saturday said it would legally challenge the election of DDC chairperson in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.



The National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said an independent candidate was made the chairman of District Development Council (DDC) despite his party having eight members, out of the total strength of 14, in the council. He added that his party also had the support of a member of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement, a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

"Talk about murdering democracy in J&K. I met eight of our DDC members of Budgam district. There is at least one more alliance member of Javaid Mustafa Mir's party so nine out of a total strength of 14 and yet in an 'election' an independent member was made the chairman," former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

"All this was done with the active involvement of the district administration which issued blatant threats about the powers to detain people for two years. Early next week we will challenge this undemocratic action in the courts of law," he added in another tweet.

DDC polls held in December 2020 were the first major elections held in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019. (ANI)

