National Education Policy being implemented in K'taka

Dharwad, July 12 (IANS) The National Education Policy-2020 will be implemented from the current academic year in the institutions of the department of higher education, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the higher education portfolio, stated on Monday.

Addressing a meeting convened with educationists at Karnataka University on the New Education Policy-2020, he said NEP will be implemented in government higher education institutions by making use of LMS (learning management system) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS).