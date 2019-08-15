National flag hoisted in floodwaters in Shurpali village

Bagalkote (Karnataka) [India] Aug 15 (ANI): The floods in the Shurpali village in Karnataka failed to dampen the high spirits of the residents, as they hoisted the national flag even in the floodwaters on the occasion of Independence Day here today.



The flag was hoisted with the utmost respect at three places in the village including village panchayat, a government school and near a youth organization office in Jamakhandi Taluq of Bagalkote.

Villagers were seen hoisting and holding the national flag on the boat in the floods that have wreaked havoc in the entire area disrupting the normal life severely.

As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61. (ANI)

