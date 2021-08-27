National Food and Nutrition Campaign for farmers launched

"Our farmers and scientists have so much power that if we compete in the world, we can be number one in almost all commodities. Today, so much production and increasing productivity is a matter of pride and happiness for all of us, but in the 75th year of Independence, we are standing at such a stage, where we have to introspect as well as consider the challenges and their solutions," Tomar said as he launched the Campaign at a programme organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched the 'National Food and Nutrition Campaign' for farmers.

Noting that the ICAR has been working successfully on which crops should be cultivated and which seeds should be invented for rainfed and other areas, he said that efforts are also being made to make agriculture and farmers connected with new technology.

"We have expertise in production, but it is also important to manage this abundance. It is the responsibility of the farmers along with the government to ensure that our products should be of better quality, meet global standards and farmers should be attracted towards costly crops," he said, as per an official release.

Farmers associated with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) should motivate other farmers for improved farming and ensure participation of all farmers in various schemes including Farmers Producer Organisations (FPO), Agri Infra Fund, and increasing the area of organic farming under traditional farming, he said.

"We all should try to make the whole village prosperous. With this, the development block, district, state and ultimately the country will prosper, and India will be able to become self-reliant."

Noting that before 2014, the budget for agriculture of the Centre was about Rs 21,000 crore, he said that this has now been increased to more than Rs 1.23 lakh crore. For the development of Gram Panchayats, the amount of the Finance Commission's grant has been increased almost five times by the Prime Minister.

"Agriculture is our priority, agriculture has proved its relevance time and again even in adverse conditions. Despite the Covid crisis, neither any agricultural institution was closed, nor production was affected, but even in difficult conditions, there was more sowing and bumper production achieved in the country," he added.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary said the government has resolved to solve the problem of malnutrition under the leadership of the Prime Minister and has also launched several schemes and programmes in this direction.

Choudhary said that the year 2023 will be celebrated as the International Year of Millets under the leadership of India, which is a matter of pride for India.

Director General, ICAR, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra also spoke on the occasion, the release added.

