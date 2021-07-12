National Highway blocked near Rampur area of Shimla following heavy rainfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The National Highway on Monday morning was blocked near Jhakri in the Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall.



The process of clearing the road had begun with officials making their way to the site.

More details are awaited.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely today at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed yesterday. (ANI)

