National level wrestler arrested for robbery, bootlegging

DCP, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena said that a dedicated team of the Special Staff, Dwarka, arrested Manjeet, an active member of the gang, on May 24 from the Najafgarh area and a home-made pistol, a live cartridge and a robbed mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Manjeet, a former national level gold medalist in wrestling, and member of the dreaded Kaushal gang, has been arrested for robbery and illegal supply of liquor, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

A case was also registered against him under several sections of the Arms Act.

The DCP said that Manjeet, who studied up to Class 10, had, during his school days, started wrestling and in 2010, he had won the gold medal in 55 kg weight category in a junior national wrestling event. However, after this, he fell into bad company and started indulging in petty offences.

"He, along with his associates, robbed a car in 2012 from Haryana and was arrested for the first time in 2013. After that, he was again arrested in 2019 as he had done three carjackings from the area of Gurugram and Delhi's Kapashera," he said.

Meena also said that in the Bhondsi jail, Manjeet came in the contact with the Kaushal Gang and become its member.

Coming out from jail in February 2021, Manjeet started supplying illegal liquor from Haryana to Delhi with his associate, namely Bhupender aka Khali.

The DCP said that Bhupender had also given him the robbed mobile phone. On May 8, Manjeet, along with Khali, were going to supply illegal liquor in Kanjhawla area but they were stopped by police and Khali was arrested but Manjeet managed to flee.

--IANS

aks/vd