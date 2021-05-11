National Mission for Clean Ganga directs to stop dumping of dead bodies in river

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Tuesday directed for the "immediately" stop dumping of dead bodies, partially burnt bodies/ unclaimed or unidentified corpses in the river Ganga and its tributaries as reports regarding bloated and decomposed bodies, suspected to be of Covid victims, been found floating along the bank of rivers "causing shock and fear among the public".



In the notice issued by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG, the body said that share standard practice(s)/are being followed for disposal of unidentified dead bodies/unclaimed corpses found in river Ganga or its tributaries, and added that appropriate funding assistance, if required, will be considered for approval by NMCG after receipt of such requests.

"All unidentified dead bodies/unclaimed corpses of suspected Covid victims should be properly disposed of in accordance with the Covid-safety protocol of Government of India Guidelines on Covid 19 Dead Body Management." the notice said.

It further directed the concerned officials to ensure strict vigilance along the length of the river within the territorial jurisdiction of the district to prevent and check such future incidences of people dumping dead bodies in the river Ganga and its tributaries and of any other activities hazardous for river Ganga and its tributaries and health 8 hygiene of the area.

"Take necessary action to address the issue at the earliest and submit an Action Taken Report to NMCG within 14 (fourteen) days," NMCG added.

On Monday, several corpses were spotted in the Ganga in Bihar's Buxar.

Buxar District Magistrate Aman Samir informed the media that a narrative is being set that due to lack of wood logs for cremation or the poor facing financial issues, dead bodies are being immersed in Ganga in Buxar.

"We have recovered bodies that were seen floating in Ganga river. They appear to be 4-5 days old," he added. (ANI)

