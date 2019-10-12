National Tribal Dance Festival to be held in Raipur from December 27

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh is going to hold its first National Tribal Dance Festival in state capital Raipur between December 27 to 29.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today at his residence unveiled the logo of National Tribal Dance Festival. He also released social media pages of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, including the festival website www.tribalfest2019.in.





All the states and neighbouring countries are being invited to this festival. It is expected that around 2,500 dancers will perform at the event.



The festival will showcase traditional tribal dances performed on weddings, crop harvesting, festivals, and on other occasions.



Chief Secretary Sunil Kujur, Secretary of Culture Department Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi, Commissioner Culture and Archaeology Anil Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Public Relations Taran Sinha were also present at the chief minister's residence. (ANI)

