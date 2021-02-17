Nationwide coronavirus vaccination begins in Japan, says health ministry

Japan [Tokyo], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Nationwide vaccination against coronavirus infection has begun in Japan, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The campaign is taking place in 100 medical institutions throughout the country, the first phase will cover 40,000 medical workers.



The next phase is due to start in March and will cover 3.7 million healthcare workers. Then, from April, 36 million elderly people over 65 years old will be vaccinated. The mass vaccinations are expected to take place with the active participation of local administrations.

Currently, the only vaccine approved in Japan is the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which was approved on February 14. The first batch of the vaccine arrived in the country last week, the second is expected next week.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Japan has registered 419,700 cases, with more than 7,100 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

