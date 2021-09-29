Naval Aviation holds discussions with representatives of Coimbatore industries to accelerate indigenisation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 30 (ANI): Indian Naval Aviation held discussions with representatives of Coimbatore industries at Indian Navy Ship Agrani for accelerating indigenisation of equipment and paving the way for further self-reliance.



The interactive meet with Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) and local industries was organised by Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi, and was coordinated by the Aircraft and Engine Holding Unit of INS Agrani under the aegis of Headquarters of Southern Naval Command (HQSNC).

As per a press release by the Navy, representatives of about 100 industries in and around Coimbatore attended the interaction chaired by Commodore Yogesh C Pandey, Commodore Superintendent Naval Aircraft Yard (Kochi) and attended by a delegation of five officers from the Indian Navy.

"Commodore Yogesh C Pandey addressed the gathering and apprised them of the ensuing requirements of Naval Aviation for Indigenisation. This was followed by a brief on the Indigenisation procedure of Indian Navy," the release read.

The main focus of the interaction, as per the release, was to identify indigenisation and repair facilities for Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), aircraft and ship's spares, tools and testers, ground support equipment and ground handling equipment.

For this, the Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi displayed samples of more than 150 equipment to the industry for the feasibility of "Indigenisation and Repairs".

"The interaction session elucidated good response from the industry and acted as a platform for the industry to understand Indigenisation requirements of Indian Navy," the release informed. (ANI)

