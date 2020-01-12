Naval LCA successfully undertakes maiden Ski Jump take-off from INS Vikramaditya

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Indian Navy on Sunday said that the developmental Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)(N) MK1 achieved another important milestone by successfully undertaking the maiden Ski Jump Take-Off from INS Vikramaditya.

With this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven, which will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter for the #IndianNavy.Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy said: "The developmental LCA (N) MK1 achieved another important milestone today by successfully undertaking the maiden Ski Jump Take-Off from INS Vikramaditya.""This landmark event demonstrates Professional commitment and synergy between various agencies ADA, HAL, CEMILAC and Indian Navy in harnessing the potential of our scientists, engineers and naval flight testing community towards meeting the expectations of the nation," it added.Indian Army, in another tweet, said that with this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven, which will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter for the Indian Navy. (ANI)