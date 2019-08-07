Naval officers to carry out rescue operations in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Unprecedented rains have brought isolated pockets of Maharashtra to a standstill, affecting lives of lakhs of people and causing damages to their properties.

On Tuesday, at least five teams of Indian Navy's Western Naval Command were mobilised for Kolhapur and Sangli in response to a state administration's request for assistance to local populace affected by heavy rains. Teams first proceeded to Pune by road overnight and airlifted few people who were stuck in the submerged areas of these regions.



Besides, five additional Navy flood relief teams on Wednesday are also being directed to carry out relief operations and airlift locals from the rain-affected areas from Mumbai. Goa Naval Area has also deployed four teams of divers for carrying out rescue operations at Kolhapur.

Yesterday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out rescue operations in Walva, Urun Islampur and Sangli and evacuated locals whose houses were completely deluged in water.

The NDRF team waded through knee-deep water to carry our rescue operations. Some of the personnel were also seen sailing in inflated boats for rescue and relief operation.

On Monday, in Gujarat's Surat also, NDRF and Indian Air Force were deployed to carry out rescue operations after water burst into the city after the river swelled owing to days of incessant rain across the state. (ANI)

