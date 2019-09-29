Navaratri celebrations on full swing at Kamakhya Temple in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Hundreds of devotees thronged Kamakhya Devi Temple as the nine-day long celebrations (Navratri) began on Sunday.

As the entire country gets filled with immense fervour, devotees are rushing to visit various temples dedicated to Goddess Durga. One such temple of great importance is the 'Kamakhya Devi Temple' which is the centre for numerous devotees from various parts of the country.

Speaking to ANI, the head priest Mohit Sharma said, "Today is the first day of the Navratri and as per the custom, 'Kumari Puja' (a ritual where a girl child is worshipped) will be performed in the temple premises. In the coming days, the number of girl child, the 'kumari' will keep on increasing.""On the last day, a total of 45 'Kumaris' would be worshipped as per the tradition of the temple. Along with this, the Durga puja will take place during the holy period", he added.Chanting 'Jai Mata Ki' (Hail Mother Goddess), devotees offered prayers at the decorated temple premises.Hailing from Patna, a devotee named Shekhar Khushwaha said, "I have been planning to visit this place for a long time and I am extremely happy to perform the holy ritual at the temple.""Each and everything here gives you immense positivity and peace. It is a mystery how all these things work on you", he added. (ANI)