Naveen Patnaik approves 'Ekamra Kshetra' rehabilitation and resettlement policy for Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the rehabilitation and resettlement policy for the people likely to be affected under the development projects of Ekamra Kshetra (old town) of the capital city, Bhubaneswar.

"Under this 'Ekamra Kshetra' Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy all the residential and commercial units having clear title of the land would be acquired through direct purchase method prescribed by the Odisha government and compensation will be given as per provision of the right to fair compensation and transparency in land acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013," according to a press release on Monday.



"There will be the option to provide the land instead of compensation amount having an equal market value of the land to be acquired," the release added.

Apart from immediate assistance of Rs 1 lakh per family and commercial units, for expenses related to transportation among others, rental assistance of Rs 15,000 per month for a period of 12 months will also be given.

A one-time resettlement allowance for every residential unit and shop owners will also be paid, according to the release.

"The state government had earlier approved the "Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Plan" for the development and revival of the old town of Bhubaneswar, which has a large number of temples, heritage ponds, and water tanks which is testimonial to ancient built heritage along with the 11th century 'Lingaraj Temple'," the release read. (ANI)

