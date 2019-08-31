Naveen Patnaik felicitates gold medalist Aswatha Narayana, announces Rs 10 lakh cash award

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh cash award for Aswatha Narayana, who is the first Indian to win gold at World Skills competition held in Kazan, Russia.

Chief Minister felicitated Narayana and also announced Rs five lakh cash award for Narayana's coach, Rajat Samantray and Rs five crore to establish the Biju Patnaik Centre of Excellence in Bhubaneswar.Lauding him as an inspiration for the youth Patnaik said: "I congratulate Narayan for his immense talent and determined effort to compete with the best in the world and coming out as a champion. He has truly become an icon for millions of youngsters. I am delighted to announce a Rs 10 lakh cash award for Narayana and an award of Rs five crore to establish the Biju Patnaik Centre of Excellence in Bhubaneswar."Narayana bagged a gold medal in the World Skills event in Kazan, Russia and said he felt proud in representing and winning for the country. This gold medal is the first for India in the history of the tournament.World skill international competition was established in the year 1950. India started participating in the tournament from 2007.This year, the competition had 47 competitors in 44 skill categories. (ANI)