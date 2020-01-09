Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 8th MSME International Trade Fair in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 8th edition of Odisha Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) International Trade Fair 2020 in Bhubaneswar.

The event is being organised by the MSME department through Directorate Industries, Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing and Odisha Small Industries Corporation in partnership with the National Small Industries Corporation and Federation of Indian Report Organisations."This trade fair provides unique opportunities to MSME Entrepreneurs of Odisha to showcase their products and services before National and International visitors. Odisha has been the cradle of entrepreneurship since times immemorial. The brands today known as Kalinga and Utkal have a glorious ancient past. The people from Odisha are known for their enterprising nature and have made name for themselves in Handicrafts, Textiles, Food Processing and Information Technology," Patnaik said in his inaugural address on Wednesday.Patnaik also extended a warm welcome to the entrepreneurs from Bangladesh and Iran who had set up their stalls at the fair."I am happy to note that more than 350 MSMEs are participating in this event. I am also happy to note the participation of 20 entrepreneurs from Iran and 12 entrepreneurs from Bangladesh who have come to Odisha," he said.The event comprises of display of MSME products, buyer-seller meet, technology demonstration, start-up, and innovation displays, marketing avenues for women entrepreneurs, and business networking with close to two dozen foreign delegates from Iran and 10 from Bangladesh also participating in the event. (ANI)