Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 50 cr for COVID management in Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a special assistance of Rs 25 crores for the management of COVID-19 in eleven districts of western Odisha.



He also dedicated the emergency medical equipment for COVID treatment worth Rs 25 crores for 11 districts of western part of the state.

The COVID assistance of Rs 50 crores will benefit to 11 districts of Western Odisha, including Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Nuapad, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Subarnapur, Deogarh and Angul.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that with the joint efforts of all, the state will soon be free from this COVID crisis.

Appreciating the Western Odisha Development Council for taking the lead in strengthening health infrastructure in these 11 districts, he said: "More funds are being given to the West Odisha Development Council to implement more development work."

Patnaik added that the state government is providing the free treatment to COVID patients and arrangements have been made for ventilators, medical oxygen cylinders, CBC machines, and oxygen meters.

He hoped that this additional financial system will further strengthen the COVID infrastructure in these districts. (ANI)

