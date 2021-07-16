Naveen Patnaik seeks 95 pc COVID vaccine allocation for Odisha, 5 pc to pvt hospitals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 16 (ANI): In the virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with six states on the COVID-19-related situation on Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik raised the issue of vaccine distribution and sought 95 per cent vaccine allocation for the state and rest 5 per cent for the private hospitals.



Reiterating the earlier communication with the Central government on the issue, the Chief Minister said, "We had written to the government of India to increase the allocation to the state government to 95 per cent and reduce the allocation to private hospitals to 5 per cent. This will help us in increasing the pace of vaccination in the state."

"However, due to the low presence of private hospitals in the state, the lifting of the vaccines from the 25 per cent quota has been less," he added.

Voicing concerns over the anticipated third wave of COVID-19 and its impact on children Patnaik requested that the vaccines for the age group of 12-18 years may be prioritised and rolled out at the earliest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states and emphasised "test-track-treat- tikka strategy" and maximum vaccination to combat the pandemic.

He interacted with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

Interacting with the Chief Ministers of six states with a high COVID-19 positivity rate, the Prime Minister on Friday said that the Centre recently announced a Rs 23,000 crore emergency response package to combat coronavirus and advised these states to utilise funds from the package to strengthen health infrastructure. He also laid emphasis on the need to focus on rural areas. (ANI)