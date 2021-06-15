Navi Mumbai ex-cop nabbed for killing one son, injuring the other

The incident happened on Monday evening at their Airoli home, where the accused -- retired ASI Bhagwan Patil, 73, lives with his oldest son and other family members.

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) A retired Assistant Sub-Inspector of Navi Mumbai Police was arrested early Tuesday on charges of allegedly shooting two of his sons, of whom one has succumbed, officials said here.

On Monday, he had invited his two other sons Vijay, 33, living in Vasai in Palghar and and Sujay, 31, living nearby in Navi Mumbai, to discuss certain family issues.

Just then, during some argument, the retired policeman whipped out his licensed revolver and fired at least three rounds at his sons.

While Vijay took 2 bullets one each in his abdomen and shoulder, one grazed past Sujay, even as the incident created a sensation in the area.

Vijay was rushed to Indravati Hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed late last night during treatment.

The Navi Mumbai Police, which had detained the accused and confiscated the weapon, on Tuesday arrested Patil and invoked charges of murder, attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code, besides the Arms Act, etc.

