Navjot Sidhu meets Punjab Chief Minister, says government must act immediately on five priority areas

The letter given by Sidhu to Capt Amarinder Singh said that Punjab today "needs a stern, decisive, compassionate leadership more than ever before to fulfill genuine demands of every Punjabi".He said Punjab Congress workers stand firm in their resolve with Congress high command's 18-point agenda, "our guidebook to deliver justice to every Punjabi".The Chief Minister later said that all the key issues of concern raised by the "newly constituted state Congress leadership" were already in advanced stages of resolution by his government.In a tweet, Sidhu said he met the Chief Minister to demand immediate action on longstanding issues concerning the state."Met CM Punjab to demand immediate action on longstanding issues concerning the people of Punjab... Echoing sentiment of lakhs of Congress Workers from across Punjab!!" Sidhu said.The new working presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, and Pawan Goel also met the Chief Minister with Sidhu.In the letter, Sidhu and other new state Congress leaders said they had held consultations with party workers across state."After multiple deliberations and consultations with party workers across Punjab to understand the public sentiment, we write it to you these five priority areas that government must act upon immediately from among 18 points,' the letter said."People of Punjab demand justice for Punjab's soul by pushing the main culprit behind sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahibji and police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. The big fish behind drug trafficking in Punjab as mentioned in the STF report must be immediately arrested and given exemplary punishment," it added.Noting that agriculture is the backbone of Punjab, the letter said that the state government must not merely recommend amendments to few clause "in the three black laws but reject them completely by announcing that they will not be implemented in Punjab at any cost"."As we did in case of SYL (issue), such stern resolve is needed from the vidhan sabha today," the letter said."Our government must fulfill your 2017 election promise by cancelling the 40 power purchase agreements without any of the loss to the state exchequer," it added.The letter said that more than 20 unions were protesting across the state."A compassionate leadership that is ready to listen and take steps for inclusive development of all is needed. Government must open doors for discussion consultation and deliver what it can considering its fiscal means immediately," it said.Captain Amarinder Singh said that all key issues of concern raised "were already in advanced stages of resolution by his government, which had been working on them in close coordination with the party".He said his government had already implemented most of the promises made to the people in the 2017 party election manifesto and other pending issues were also being resolved.Captain Amarinder Singh described the meeting as cordial and said the government was committed to the implementation of all the poll promises.The Chief Minister offered to meet the PPCC leaders on regular basis to ensure better coordination between the government and the party. (ANI)