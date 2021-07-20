Navjot Sidhu's appointment is welcome, but won't meet him till he resolves issues with Punjab CM: Brahm Mohindra

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Senior Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president but ruled out a personal meeting with him till he resolves his issues with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.



In a statement issued here, Brahm Mohindra said the decision to appoint Sidhu had been taken by the high command and is welcomed.

"However, I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the Chief Minister and resolves his issues with him", said Mohindra adding that Captain Amarinder Singh is the leader of the Congress legislative party and he (Mohindra) is duty-bound to follow him.

Besides being the CLP leader, the CM also heads the cabinet of which he is a part, said the minister, making it clear that unless the newly appointed Punjab Congress chief sorts out all his issues with Captain Amarinder, there is no possibility of him (Mohindra) meeting him personally.

"We have a collective responsibility and hence I would refrain from meeting the newly appointed president till issues between him and CM are resolved", said Mohindra. (ANI)

