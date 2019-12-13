Navjot Singh Sidhu has not drawn his salary after resignation as Minister: Govt Official

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretary Lakhanpal Mishra said that Congress leader and MLA from Amritsar East constituency, Navjot Singh Sidhu has never asked for his salary and allowances after he resigned as Cabinet Minister in the Punjab government in July.

However, concerned officials in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha said that Sidhu would now draw his salary as MLA and all his previous salary and due arrears would be cleared and given to him once he comes.



"As per the notification, the salary will be given. Navjot Singh Sidhu has not come after his resignation as Minister," said Shashi Lakhanpal Mishra, Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

"His salary is to be withdrawn as a member (MLA), whenever he will come, his salary and all arrears will be cleared and will be given, this is not an issue," he said.

As per the procedure, Sidhu's salary and allowances as a minister have been seized and were stopped on July 20, 2019, when he resigned as a cabinet minister.

According to sources, the state government is yet to get the intimation from Vidhan Sabha secretariat about his formal resignation. (ANI)

