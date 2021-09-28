Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of the Congress.



"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his letter after resigning.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.

This comes just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.

He has submitted his resignation to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister. (ANI)