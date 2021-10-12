Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Harish Rawat, KC Venugopal on Thursday

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the party's Punjab unit chief last month, will meet Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal on October 14 (Thursday).



Rawat further said that the meeting shall be held to discuss certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee.

The meeting will take place at 6 pm at Venugopal's office here, he added.

"Sh. Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and Sh. Venugopal ji for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee at Venugopal ji's office on 14th October at 6 PM," said Rawat in a tweet today.

On September 28, Sidhu resigned as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," Sidhu had said in his resignation letter.

But his resignation has not been accepted. (ANI)

