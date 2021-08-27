Navodaya Vidyalayas to re-open with 50 per cent attendance for students of class 9-12

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Friday announced the re-opening of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for offline classes with 50 per cent capacity, in a phased manner for classes 9-12 informed the Education Ministry.



As per the Ministry, the decision has been taken as per the notification of states and Union Territories which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved Standard operating procedure (SOP) for opening schools.

The ministry further informed that students will be permitted to attend classes and stay in hostel only with parents' consent. The provision of online classes will continue to function.

The arrangement in schools for providing support to ensure the mental and physical health of students. The focus will be given to the well-being of students via proper counselling, informed by the ministry. (ANI)

