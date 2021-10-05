Navratra festival in J&K to be organised with strict Covid SOPs

Jammu, Oct 5 (IANS) Tourism Department Jammu in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have geared up for organising annual Navratra festival 2021 at Katra from October 7 to October 15, officials said on Tuesday.

The festival could not be organized last year due to Covid-19. This year, the administration has decided to organize it on a limited scale, owing to the fact that a large number of people have been vaccinated.