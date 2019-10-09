Navratri celebrations conclude at Kanaka Durga temple with boat ride

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Marking an end to Dussehra celebrations, idols of Goddess Kanakadurga and Lord Malleswara were taken on the boat in river Krishna here in the evening.

Thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of river Krishna to take a glimpse of the God and Goddess. The boat was decorated with colorful lights.



During the Navratri period, the Goddess is decorated in nine different attires each day. On the tenth day of 'Vijayadashmi' after 'Purnahuti, the 10-day-long celebrations are concluded.

In the evening, Goddess Kanaka Durga along with Lord Malleswara are shifted on to the 'Hamsa Vahana' amid Vedic chants and traditional music.

State endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas, temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu, MLAs Malladi Vishnuvardhan and Jogi Ramesh and other senior officials of the government were present at the occasion. (ANI)

