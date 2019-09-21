Navy chief to hold address cadets of Bangladesh Naval Academy

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will hold bilateral discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury during his four-day visit to the neighbouring country. He will also interact with the cadets of Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA).

An official release said the Chief of Naval Staff will be conducting a tour of the Khulna Shipyard Limited and naval bases in Chattogram and Khulna.



He will also participate in the first-anniversary celebration of Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD).

The visit is intended to consolidate and enhance the bilateral maritime relations between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Navy is an active member of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and is part of all three working groups - Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Maritime Security and Information Sharing and Interoperability.

The release said the Indian Navy regularly interacts with Bangladesh Navy through the staff talks, annual defence dialogue, and other operational interactions.

Serving and retired officers of Indian Navy participate in the Victory Day Celebrations to commemorate 'Liberation War' of 1971. (ANI)

