Navy diving team assesses glacial lake formation at Tapovan

At least 67 died in the massive flooding in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District on February 7. Rescue operations are still continuing in the area.

The team had gone to the area on Saturday.

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Indian Navy diving team has carried out an assessment of glacial-lake formation at Tapovan in Uttarakhand.

Thereafter, a lake formation occurred in the Rishi Ganga river situated around eight kilometers from the Reni village, which was the epicentre of the flash floods.

Indian Navy divers were winched by Indian Advanced Light Helicopter at a height of 14,000 feet above Mean Sea Level to measure the depth of the glacial lake formed five kilometres upstream of Tapovan.

The scientists will use this critical data to determine the pressure on the mud wall of the dam.

"The naval divers undertook the challenging task of winching down from the helo and recording of depth using a handheld echo sounder -- depth measuring equipment -- in the near freezing waters," Indian Navy said.

"Throughout the evolution the Indian Air Force pilots maintained accurate positioning in the difficult terrain," said the Navy.

Due to the avalanche there was a formation -- an artificial reservoir of water/mini lake on Rishi Ganga river at a height of 14,000 feet.

The water catchment, not being natural, the administration urgently needed to assess the condition of the catchment by measuring the depth of water.

With no road access and time criticality, Indian Navy diving team were quickly mobilised onboard the Advanced Light Helicopter to the particular spot.

