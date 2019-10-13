Navy evacuates policewoman who suffered stroke from Lakshwadeep to Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 13 (ANI):A 49-year-old Lakshwadeep policewoman, who suffered a stroke was evacuated from Agatti island to Kochi on a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy.

The evacuation process was conducted at the request received from local administration on Saturday.



"At around 12:45 pm on October 12, the Director Health, UTL Administration approached Naval Officer-In-Charge (NOIC) Lakshadweep at INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti to evacuate a lady police personnel, Rasiya Beeguma who had suffered a stroke, to Kochi for further treatment," read a government release.

The request was conveyed to the request to Headquarters, Southern Naval Command by the NOIC (LK), following which the evacuation operation was launched.

"Consequently at about 14:30 pm, an IN Dornier aircraft was launched from Kochi airfield for the evacuation of the patient at Agatti. The aircraft landed Agatti at 15:15 pm with medical team to embark the patient and landed at INS Garuda airfield, Kochi at about 16:30 pm," the release added.

The Indian Navy has conducted similar evacuations in the past too in order to help patients. (ANI)

