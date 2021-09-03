Navy to build twin towers for married sailors in Mumbai

Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command laid the foundation stone for the 'green buildings project' which will provide 464 quarters and associated facilities for the married sailors.

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The Indian Navy will construct a twin tower of ground+32 floors to augment facilities for married sailors at the Navy Nagar, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.

The buildings shall be constructed by the Military Engineering Services under the aegis of the Chief Engineer, Indian Navy. The project has been designed by Arcp Associated Pvt. Ltd. while incorporating the latest engineering techniques and green building norms.

The twin tower is among the chain of high-rise residential buildings planned by the navy in Colaba, said the official.

When completed, the twin tower will mitigate the existing deficiency of married accommodation for sailors to a large extent and also provide better living standards.

