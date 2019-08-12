Navy undertakes aerial relief, rescue operation in Karnataka's Belgaum district

Belgaum (Karnataka), Aug 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Sunday carried out aerial rescue and relief operations in North Karnataka's Belgaum district, where the floods triggered by rains have thrown the normal life out of gear.

The naval helicopters from Goa's INS Hansa Naval air station rescued 26 stranded citizens and moved them to the relief camps. They also dropped off around 800 kg of food and drinking materials to the areas facing acute shortage of the supplies.Union Home Minister Amit Shah also undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Karnataka later in the day.Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Shah about the rescue and relief operations, which are underway in the state and Belgaum district."We have requested for immediate aid of Rs 3,000 crore. The situation is pathetic here as more than 16 districts have been affected very badly. Tomorrow or a day after tomorrow, we will review the situation in other six or seven districts," he said.On Saturday, Chief Minister Yediyurappa had conducted an aerial survey and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the deceased.The Chief Minister had informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.It was announced that all schools, and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum. (ANI)