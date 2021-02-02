Nawab Malik slams Centre, says Union Budget reads like BJP manifesto

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): People are confused over the Budget presented by Central government as the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for upcoming assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said.



Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said, "The government is being used to turn elections in the favour of their party. People are confused over the Union Budget 2021 as the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto."

The slogan of self-reliance was initiated by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and now he (PM Modi) has started stealing slogans as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India a place for international companies and wants to hand over Indian companies to them, he alleged.

Maha Vikas Aghadi, the government of Maharashtra is with farmers, he said.

The way Central government is trying to suppress the demonstrations, it is not right, he said. The NCP leader added that it is the reason the farmers' leaders have called for a nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6 in protest against the three farm laws by the Centre.

There is still time for the government to repeal the three farm laws.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday. (ANI)

