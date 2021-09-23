Naxal camp busted in Odisha's Malkangiri, arms, ammunition seized

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], September 24 (ANI): A Naxal camp was busted by the Odisha Police on Thursday after an exchange of fire between the Naxalites and the security personnel in Malkangiri district of the state, the police said.



The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malkangiri informed that "an exchange of fire took place between the Naxalites and the Odisha police which comprised of joint teams of District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) in Tulsi Hill area of Malkangiri."

The firing took place in between Kirimiti and Chandameta villages that fall under the Mathili Police limits.

The SP informed that four guns, one SLR empty case, Naxal literature, medicines, umbrella, uniforms posters have been seized from the site.

"Combing operations have been intensified in that area", he added.

Earlier this month, Odisha Police arrested a senior leader of the Naxal organisation, Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) which operates in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI)

