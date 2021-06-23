Naxal couple arrested in MP's Balaghat

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday arrested a couple from the jungles near Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh for their involvement in Naxal activities.



According to Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha, the man and woman, who had rewards on their arrest, had surrendered to the police.

"The two had rewards on them. Ammunition, cash, and many other things have been recovered from their possession. A search is underway for other members," SP Sinha said.

He added that they had told the police about a large network.

"The two have surrendered as they want to work with the Chhattisgarh administration and contribute their bit. They have told us of a larger network, so we are looking for other members to prevent any future activity," he said. (ANI)

