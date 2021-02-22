Naxal involved in several murders, ambush attack on police arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): A member of the Naxal Dalam, involved in several murders and an ambush attack on police, was arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, the police said.



According to the police, the Naxal Dalam member has been identified as Guddu Ram Kudyami. Naxal Dalam is one of the outfits working under the umbrella of the Naxal organisations.

"On February 22, 2021, under the guidance of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP), Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) and Additional SP Aheri, a C-60 squad operated on special input and successfully apprehended the suspect. The police force of Gadchiroli successfully arrested three Naxals within 15 days," said a statement released by the Gadchiroli police on Monday.

As per the police, Guddu Ram Kudyami joined Mukkaweli Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) Militia Platoon in 2017. He was carrying Bharmar with him while he was with Naxal Dalam. In 2017, he took 15 days of training in weapon handling in the Gartul jungle area. He was absconding and several crimes of arms act registered with SPS Jimalgatta in which Naxals had burnt vehicles on Kishtpur Nala.

The police stated that Kudyami is accused of numerous murders and was also involved in an ambush on a police party in the Parsegarh police station area in which one policeman was martyred.

His involvement in other Naxal crimes is being investigated, the police statement informed. (ANI)

