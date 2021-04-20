  1. Sify.com
Naxal with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Last Updated: Tue, Apr 20th, 2021, 09:30:06hrs
Representative Image

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 (ANI): A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in a exchange of fire with Dantewada District Reserve Guard, in Neelawaya forest on Tuesday morning.

"In Exchange of fire with Dantewada DRG today morning at about 6 am in jungles of Neelawaya, a dead body of Maoist has been recovered, who has been identified as Kosa, resident of Mallapara, Neelawaya," said Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav.
The DRG team also recovered one 9 mm pistol, one country-made Bharmar, one 3 kg IED, pithoos, medicines and items of daily use from the encounter site.
He was active in the Maoist organisation for the past 15 years and was currently a Malangir area committee member and Military intelligence in charge.
SP further said that he has more than 15 crimes registered against him in different police stations. (ANI)

