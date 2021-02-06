Naxalite killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 6 (ANI): A Naxalite was killed during an exchange of fire between Naxals and Dantewada District Reserve Guard in the forests of Surnaar and Tetam villages on Saturday, an official statement said.



The deceased was 27-year-old and carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on his head. He was involved in multiple crimes and many cases registered against him.

According to the district Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav, a Naxalite was killed today around 10 am during an exchange of fire between Naxals and district reserve guard and weapons have been recovered from the site.

More details awaited. (ANI)

