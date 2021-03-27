Naxals kill Zila Panchayat member in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 27 (ANI): A Zila Panchayat member from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur was allegedly killed by Naxals in the Mirtur area on Friday.



The deceased has been identified as Budh Ram Kashyap.

According to Bastar Inspector General GP Sundarraj, the incident took place when Kashyap was having dinner with his family in the courtyard of his residence.

"Naxals attacked Kashyap at his residence with sharp weapons and killed him. The police reached the spot as soon as information about the incident was received," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

