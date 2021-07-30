Naxals using drones for recce on security forces near Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border: Official

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Naxals are using small drones for surveillance of security forces near the Chhattisgarh borders, said Maharashtra Police on Friday.



Speaking to ANI, Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli said, "Naxals are using small drones for surveillance of our posts near the Chhattisgarh border. In the last 4-5 months we have reported 7-8 incidents. Considering all the possibilities we are taking anti-drone measures."

"These small drones are generally used in wedding ceremonies for photography. They use these drones to check the locations of police parties and security parties from the mountains," said Patil.

He said considering the Drone incident that happened in Jammu, the Maharshtra Police has increased the vigilance and been adopting anti-drone measures.

Asked about if there is any coordination with Chattishgarh, the DIG said, "Drones were used in Chattishgarh 7-8 months back. We are working in coordination with IG Bastar and SPs and CRPF. We have made a counter-drone strategy with coordination with them."

Patil further said that the prima facie information suggests that Naxals procured the drones from Hyderabad. (ANI)

