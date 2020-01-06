Nazi-style attack appalling display of intolerance running amok: Kerala CM on JNU violence

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): After violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the "Nazi-style attack" on the students and faculty is an appalling display of intolerance running amok.

"The Nazi style attack on the students and faculty of JNU is an appalling display of intolerance running amok. The attackers intend to create an atmosphere of unrest and terror in the country," Vijayan wrote on Facebook.



"The scale of the attack reveals the extent of planning that went into it. Sangh Parivar must end this diabolical plan to silence universities with bloodshed. Remember, those students are speaking for all," he added.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)