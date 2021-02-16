NC MP's son booked for hate speech in J&K's Bandipora district



Police sources said Hilal Akbar Lone was released yesterday from preventive detention in Srinagar and later police in Hajin area of Bandipora district arrested him for delivering a hate speech in December during the district development council (DDC) elections.

"An FIR already stood lodged against Hilal Akbar Lone in Hajin police station under the unlawful activities act for delivering a hate speech in a public rally during the DDC elections in December.