NC stalwart's son joins Sajad Lone's party

Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) Hilal Rather, the son of National Conference (NC) stalwart Abdul Rahim Rather, on Saturday joined Sajad Lone-led Peoples' Conference (PC) in Jammu & Kashmir's capital city Srinagar.

Hilal's joining the PC is seen as another setback for Farooq Abdullah-led NC.

Last week the NC Provincial President and senior leader, Devender Singh Rana left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).