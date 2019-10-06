NC team allowed to meet under-detention Abdullahs

Provincial President Devender Singh Rana left Jammu by an IndiGo flight early Sunday for the meeting. Former NC legislators are also part of the delegation. Rana had requested Governor Satya Pal Malik for the permission. The delegation will have 15 members.

Though, the delegation officially maintains, the point of discussion will be restricted to the prevailing situation in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5; but it's widely believed, the upcoming block development council (BDC) election will be the focus.

Both the leaders are under detention ever since India axed the Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state. Farooq Abdullah has been placed under arrest under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). Farooq Abdullah is the party president while his son Omar Abdullah is the vice-president of National Conference.