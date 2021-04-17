NCB arrests 2 including a Pakistani with 20.5 kg heroine

NCB Deputy Director General of North India Gyaneshwar Singh said that the drug-law enforcement agency is working round the clock to tackle the menace of drug trafficking especially across the border.

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Coming down hard on the narco smugglers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday said that it has arrested two people including one Pakistani national in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) and recovered 20.57 kg of heroine.

Gyaneshwar Singh said that in another example of combating drug trafficking, the 14th Batallion of the BSF on April 7 at BOP in Punjab's Ferozpur busted the international racket.

He said that during the operation, BSF officials had intercepted one Pakistan national Amjad Ali a.k.a. Majid Jutt, a resident of Lahore and from his possession 20.570 Kg Heroin was recovered.

He said that during the search operation, other incriminating documents, equipment used for drug trafficking and electronic devices were also recovered i.e Mobile, one power bank, 1 PVC Pipe (Appx 13 feet long) and cloth (16 Feet long).

Gyaneshwar Singh said that in the recent past operations conducted in respect of inter border drug trafficking, he is the only Pakistani national who has been arrested alive.

The NCB official said that during further search, few documents of his Indian associate identified as Jarnail singh a resident of Ferozpur was also recovered.

He said that arrested Pakistani national Ali was put to sustained interrogation, which led to unearthing of whole new drug syndicate, which is being controlled by two Pakistani nationals, residents of Lahore and Kasur district of Pakistan.

"Indian side receivers have also been identified. Raids were conducted at possible hideouts at Punjab and Gujarat, of Indian national involved in the drug trafficking with this syndicate," he said.

The official said that on April 17, Jarnail Singh, receiver of the drug consignment has been arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat by the NCB.

Currently questioning of Jarnail Singh is underway to bust the complete syndicate, the NCB official said.

He said that the NCB will also raise this issue at appropriate international forums and will also seek assistance in arrest of the Pakistani nationals who are involved with Ali in drug trafficking.

--IANS

aks/skp/